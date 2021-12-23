SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.98 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

