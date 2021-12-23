Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 91.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 425,635 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 0.67. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.