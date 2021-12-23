Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 3.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 17,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,927. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.