Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading Up 67.5% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00088070 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

