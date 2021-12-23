Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

