Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.