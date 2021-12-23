TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 198,400 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 8.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 5,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

