Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of TDC opened at $43.08 on Monday. Teradata has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

