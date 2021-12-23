Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.
Shares of TDC opened at $43.08 on Monday. Teradata has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.