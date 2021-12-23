Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.01

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.01 and last traded at $163.60, with a volume of 10860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.