Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $343.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.