Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nasdaq by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

