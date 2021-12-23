Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 457 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 114,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.