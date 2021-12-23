Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.45% of Texas Roadhouse worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

