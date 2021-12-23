TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 11,750 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,583 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,722. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.52.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

