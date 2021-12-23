TFC Financial Management Buys 450 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 63.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of InMode by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,723 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $71.00. 15,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,689. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

