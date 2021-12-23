TFC Financial Management Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TFC Financial Management lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.