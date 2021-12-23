TFC Financial Management Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

MDT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.95. 49,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

