TFC Financial Management Invests $1.64 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,946. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

