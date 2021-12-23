TFC Financial Management Sells 453 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TFC Financial Management lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.68 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

