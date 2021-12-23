The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Shares of MIDD opened at $191.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 478.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

