The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

NYSE PGR opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,387. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

