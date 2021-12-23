The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.68

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 17204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

