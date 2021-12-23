The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

