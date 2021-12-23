The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $822,600.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.
- On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.
- On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
