The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $822,600.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.