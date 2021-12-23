The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

