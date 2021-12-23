The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

