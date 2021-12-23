Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CEO Timothy P. Clackson Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CEO Timothy P. Clackson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of THRX opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $24.54.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
