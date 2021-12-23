Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 11,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 400,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $599.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Titan International by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

