Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Toro by 12.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

