Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Major Shareholder Prudential Financial Inc Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.