Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average daily volume of 584 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Venator Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCB opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

