Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,945% compared to the average daily volume of 527 call options.

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth $38,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth $64,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

