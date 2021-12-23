Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT opened at $196.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

