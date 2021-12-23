TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.99.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

