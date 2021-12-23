TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE:TA traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.09 and a twelve month high of C$14.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.24%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

