TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.46

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.46 and traded as high as $52.20. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 111,864 shares.

TA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,858,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

