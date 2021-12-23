Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.08

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

