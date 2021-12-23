Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 467,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,475,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

