Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 467,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TREB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
