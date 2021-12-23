TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $18.00. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

