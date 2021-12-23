Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.79) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

AZYO opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.20.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

