TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

MEDS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

