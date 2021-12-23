Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.94. Tuya shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth $226,135,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 95.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 96.8% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $4,690,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

