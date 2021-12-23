Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.63. Tuya shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3,663 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

