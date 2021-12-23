Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $268.77 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average of $338.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

