Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,967 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $281,737.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $235,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,714 shares of company stock valued at $16,352,629 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

