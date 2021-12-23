U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

