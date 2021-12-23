U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,040 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

