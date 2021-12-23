U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $454.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

