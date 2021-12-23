UBS Group Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.30 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LX. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.16.
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
