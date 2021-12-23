UBS Group Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LX. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.