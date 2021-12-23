UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

